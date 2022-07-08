Lifestyle

Haven't visited Kerala yet? You are missing out a lot

Jul 08, 2022

Relax in the rejuvenating ambience of these breathtaking places in Kerala.

Famous for its ecotourism activities, beautiful backwaters, scenic shores by the Arabian sea, gushing waterfalls, and lush tea gardens, Kerala is a mesmerizing blend of beauty and bliss. Also known as God's Own Country, Kerala was named one of the ten paradises of the world by National Geographic Traveler. Here are five beautiful places in Kerala that must be on your travel itinerary.

Venice of the East Alleppey

Often called the "Venice of the East," Alleppey is home to the beautiful backwaters giving you the perfect excuse for a houseboat vacation. When here, you must visit the well-known Alappuzha Beach, Krishnapuram Palace, Punnamada Lake, Pathiramanal Island, and Revi Karunakaran Museum. Visit during August to witness the enjoyable annual snake boat race, also known as Nehru Boat Race, held in Punnamada Lake.

Kashmir of South India Munnar

Situated at an altitude of 1,600 meters at the confluence of three rivers, Munnar is a beautiful hill station boasting multiple tea plantations, waterfalls, and a lush green landscape. You can enjoy paragliding, rock climbing, and trekking at Anamudi, the highest peak in southern India. Munnar, also called the "Kashmir of South India" for its unparalleled beauty, is best experienced during winter.

Beach paradise Kovalam

Also called the beach paradise of Kerala, Kovalam is popular among tourists for its golden beaches, pleasant weather, and tall coconut trees. You can enjoy a range of water sports here including parasailing, and snorkeling, or you can opt for a soothing Ayurvedic massage to relax. Spend your winter vacation here visiting Lighthouse Beach, the largest in Kovalam, and Hawah and Samudra Beaches.

Queen of the Arabian Sea Kochi

Kochi is called the "Queen of the Arabian Sea" and the "Gateway to Kerala" as it establishes a connection with important ports of the country. The Chinese fishing nets used here will offer the shutterbug in you some incredible shots. Fort Kochi, Vypeen Island Zone, and Santa Cruz Basilica are some must-visits. The best time to visit is between October and February

Hill station Vagamon

Situated at an elevation of 1,200 meters, Vagamon is a beautiful hill station perfect for a peaceful vacation away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The place is surrounded by massive rocky mountains, cascading waterfalls, and pine forests. When here, you can try mountaineering, trekking, paragliding, and rock climbing. The best time to visit Vagamon is during the summer season.

Petroglyphs Wayanad

Widely known for its rich wildlife and its spice plantations, Wayanad is part of a forest reserve, on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Edakkal Caves in the Ambukuthi Hills, which have ancient petroglyphs dating back to the Neolithic age are a major tourist attraction. Home to Asiatic elephants leopards, and tigers, this region can be best experienced between October and May.