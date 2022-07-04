Lifestyle

5 iconic accommodations in Paris

Accommodation is a huge part of your travel experience. Finding the right lodging can help you relax after a long and hard trip. If you're planning to visit Paris, the city of lights, you must be curious to find out the best accommodations the city has to offer. These are five luxury properties you must consider making your home for the night.

Property 1 Le Meurice

This palace hotel is situated in the heart of the French capital. Le Meurice offers a 2-star Michelin restaurant, a spa, and a fitness center. Enjoy your stay in this property which is a perfect blend of 18th-century decor and has the best modern amenities. It has 160 rooms decorated in the Louis XVI style, prices of which start at $1,235 per night.

Property 2 Saint James Paris

The historic building only began operating as a hotel and club in 1991, later it joined Relais & Châteaux in 2011. It has 50 rooms and suites, a gourmet restaurant, a bar-library, a Guerlain spa with a wellness area, and a large terrace. Guests can avail bicycles and charging stations for electric vehicles. The price of a room starts at $580 per night.

Property 3 Monsieur George Hotel & Spa

Monsieur George is a luxurious den of hospitality, offering unparalleled views of the Eiffel Tower. Its basement is divided cleverly into an exclusive wine cellar and a spa. While some rooms come with balconies, others are hidden by gardens, and the bar is made up of antique mirrors, inviting you over for a prolonged evening. This hotel has 46 rooms; prices start at $440.

Property 4 Hotel du Louvre

The Hôtel du Louvre is located opposite the Louvre Museum. The luxury hotel in the Second Empire style offers 164 rooms, including 58 suites, decorated in typical Parisian style. The rooms overlook monuments like the Louvre Museum, the Comédie Française, and the Garnier Opera. You can experience the magic of the nightlife of the city from here. Prices start at around $570 per night.

Property 5 Le Bristol Paris

Famous for its historic architecture, Hotel Le Bristol opened in 1925. Having undergone multiple renovations over the years, Hôtel Le Bristol has 188 rooms at present. It also has a La Prairie Spa, a swimming pool resembling the front of a sailboat, a fitness center, a children's play area, and a hair salon. Room charges per night start from $700 approx.