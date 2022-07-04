Lifestyle

5 few tips to remove your makeup properly

These makeup removal tips will help to remove your makeup safely and effectively.

If you're in the habit of sleeping with your makeup on after returning home tired from a fun party, function, or work, stop it right now! No matter how tired you are, it's important to remove every bit of makeup from your face before sleeping to prevent dry skin, acne, and wrinkles. Here are some tips to take off your makeup like a pro.

Double cleanse your face

You can try the Korean beauty technique of double cleansing your face to remove all your makeup effectively. First, use a makeup-removing oil or cleansing balm to break down your makeup. Next, use a mild foaming cleanser and massage it all over your face. Let it sit for 15 seconds, and then wash off with water. This will also moisturize and hydrate your skin.

Use steam heat

After double cleansing your face, you can also try steaming your face before washing it to loosen up your pores and remove all the stubborn makeup products, dirt, and build-up. Steam helps cleaners to penetrate the skin deeper to remove the makeup. Take a bowl of hot water and hover your face over the bowl for two minutes for effective steaming.

Use a spoolie brush to remove your mascara

Instead of throwing away your old mascara wands or spoolies, make good use of them. Clean the spoolie brush properly and use it to remove every bit of your mascara from your lashes. Coat your eyelashes with some cleansing oil to loosen the mascara and then use the spoolie gently to brush out the mascara. Next, wash your face with a foaming cleanser.

Cleanse your hairline; use cream-based makeup remover to remove lipstick

Push your hair back, tie it up in a high ponytail, slip on a terry headband and make sure to cleanse your hairline properly before hitting the bed. The makeup residue often accumulates around the hairline which can clog pores and cause breakouts. Soak a cotton pad in a cream-based makeup remover and use it to wipe off your long-lasting lipstick.

Use Q-tip to remove kajal or eyeliner

It can be difficult to remove your waterproof eyeliner and kajal using a cotton pad. So, use a cotton bud or a Q-tip and dip it in some makeup remover to get rid of kajal or eyeliner from your upper and lower lash lines. After cleansing and washing your face, pat it dry and use a hydrating moisturizer to restore the natural oils.