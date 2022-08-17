Lifestyle

National Thrift Shop Day: Here's why thrifting is sustainable

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 17, 2022, 01:09 pm 2 min read

Here's everything you should know about thrifting culture and it's rise in India.

August 17 marks National Thrift Shop Day in the US and the shopaholic in us is screaming in joy! It's a day we take pride in second-hand quick shopping and support local organizations with a reasonable amount of money we pay in exchange. Even in India, going thrifting at flea markets spreads love from one owner to another, thereby uplifting communities together.

No more splurging Buy more, pay less

Shopping can be both a necessity as well as an excuse to splurge. However, at thrift stores, you can get your hands on upscale products at unbelievably low prices. Usually pre-owned, these products score high on quality. From home decor items, electronic appliances, and books, to clothes, footwear, accessories, and games, things that come with a heavy price tag can be bought for less.

Shop but save A sustainable and eco-friendly choice

Thrift shopping keeps products like books, clothes, and accessories in circulation. It is largely based on the concept of "recycle, reuse, and reduce." When you buy products from thrift stores, it reduces the need for manufacturing new ones. Hence, tons of energy and resources are saved. Less manufacturing promotes sustainability, and leads to less pollution and waste generation, keeping nature safe.

Shop with a cause Service to the society

Thrifting not only lets you bring home some unique finds but also enables you to give back to communities. The money you pay for a product is donated to charitable organizations or local platforms working to uplift the marginalized. Similarly, when you donate your belongings to a thrift store, you are helping their shelves stay stocked up so that more people can shop.

Flee to a flea Thrift culture in India

India is no alien to thrift shopping as you will find a host of flea markets in almost every city. However, not every flea market deals with second-hand items. The market owners make money by renting out spaces whereas the vendors make money by selling goods. As you purchase articles at low prices from such markets, you help them earn an honest livelihood.

Shop virtually Online thrift stores

There is a myriad of Instagram shops that have, over time, sprouted up to offer quirky products at dirt cheap prices. To name a few, you can check out Bodements, Kiabza, Paradime Thrift, Vintage Laundry, Snazzy Thrift, and Curated Findings. You can sell your items on such platforms and earn easy cash. Buyers can also skim through a selection of pre-loved branded offerings.