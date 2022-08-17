Lifestyle

5 homemade face serums for healthy and glowing skin

5 homemade face serums for healthy and glowing skin

Written by Sneha Das Aug 17, 2022, 11:16 am 2 min read

These homemade face serums will nourish your skin naturally.

If you are trying to follow a holistic skincare routine, then a face serum is a must-have to nourish and moisturize your skin and make it healthy and glowing. Face serums are hydrating oils that also include anti-aging and anti-acne properties. They improve your skin texture without clogging your pores. Here are five homemade natural facial serums that are safe on your skin.

Oily skin Vitamin C serum

One of the best ingredients to use for oily skin, vitamin C hydrates your skin, reduces aging signs, and improves skin tone and texture. It also reduces acne, wrinkles, and dull skin. Mix together powdered vitamin C and rose water. Add some aloe vera gel and mix well. Next, add sweet almond oil, mix well and your vitamin C serum is ready to use.

Offers nourishment Cucumber and aloe vera face serum

This cucumber and aloe vera serum offers quick nourishment to your skin and imparts a youthful radiance. It also reduces blemishes, dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles while deeply cleansing your skin. Blend together freshly chopped cucumber and aloe vera gel. Apply a few drops of this liquid on your face and leave it overnight to reveal bright and glowing skin in the morning.

Color correction Rosehip serum

This rosehip facial serum is loaded with fatty acids and antioxidants which help to rejuvenate skin tissues and cells. It also protects your skin from the sun, helps in color correction, and reduces wrinkles and fine lines. Blend together rosehip seed oil and fresh aloe vera gel. Add rosewater to the mixture and stir well. Apply it to your face and leave it overnight.

Soothes the skin Tea tree serum

Packed with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, this tea tree serum keeps stickiness and greasiness at bay and helps clean up congested pores. It reduces scars and calms redness and inflammation while giving you smooth and clear skin. Mix rosewater and tea tree essential oil, add aloe vera gel, and rosemary essential oil and mix well. Transfer the mixture to a container before using.

Reviving dull skin Milk and tomato serum

Packed with vitamin A, raw milk is extremely effective in reducing dark spots, pigmentation, and scars. Tomato can treat sunburn and acne. It also helps revive dull skin and cure large pores. Mix together tomato juice, and raw milk and apply it to your face. You can either leave it overnight or wash it after 15-20 minutes. Use this before bedtime for best results.