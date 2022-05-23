Lifestyle

5 summer skincare tips for dry skin

Follow these tips and tricks to keep your dry skin nourished and healthy during the summers.

Summertime isn't kind to your skin--be it dry, oily, or combination. Even people with normal skin aren't spared. Constant precipitation can make your skin dry, weak, and flaky. Many people also avoid creams and moisturizers during summer to prevent oiliness which can make your skin even drier. Here is a skincare guide for dry skin beauties for summer.

#1 Always moisturize your skin

Cleanse your face with micellar water to remove dirt, excess oil, and makeup from your skin and make it clean and hydrated. Then, moisturize your skin with a hydrating, nourishing, and lightweight moisturizer for a natural and healthy summer glow. You can choose a water-based moisturizer infused with aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to ensure long-lasting hydration and make your skin smooth and supple.

#2 Use a hydrating face mask and exfoliate once a week

Don't forget to exfoliate your dry skin with a face scrub that contains organic and natural ingredients. Exfoliation will eliminate the dirt buildup and make your skin radiant. Following this, use a hydrating face mask. Mix together yogurt and honey and apply this mixture all over your face. Wash off with lukewarm water after the pack completely dries to reveal nourished and smooth skin.

#3 Do not forget your sunscreen

Good sunscreen is a must in any season. Summers especially call for a high SPF sunblock with a broad spectrum. Sunscreen will protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun that can trigger dry skin problems. Pick a creamy and hydrating sunscreen with SPF 30 or more. Waterproof sunscreen will work even better during times you sweat.

#4 Go light on your makeup

It's important to go light with your makeup on warmer days to prevent it from melting and clogging your pores. Give your skin a break and let it breathe. Ditch the foundation and use a tinted moisturizer with some SPF for a luminous and hydrating glow. Apply a rich lip balm with SPF 15 or more to make your lips look rosy and fresh.

#5 Stay away from hot showers

Though it can be comforting and relaxing to have a hot water bath, it can be extremely bad for your dry skin. Hot water can strip off the natural essential oils of your skin by damaging the keratin cells, leaving it drier, itchy, and irritated. Instead, take a cold water shower to cool down your body. It won't dry out the sebum layer either.