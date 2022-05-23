Lifestyle

5 benefits of walking

Written by Sneha Das May 23, 2022, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Walking is a simple exercise that comes with a host of health benefits.

If you hate hitting the gym but still want to engage in some physical activity to maintain a healthy weight and prevent health risks, then start your day with a walk. It's the best cardio exercise that can strengthen your heart, bones, and muscles, boost your energy levels, reduce stress, and improve balance and coordination. You can start by walking 30 minutes per day.

#1 Improves your heart health

Walking is one of the best exercises to improve your cardiovascular health and prevent the risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart attacks, and strokes. According to a study by the American Heart Association, over 4,500 adults experienced a reduced risk of heart disease after getting started with brisk walking. So, walk at least 30 minutes per day five days a week.

#2 Helps to lose weight

If you want to shed those extra kilos, then brisk walking is the way to go. You can burn around 200 calories by brisk walking for 30 minutes. Walking regularly can help to reduce belly fat which can lead to an improvement in your body's response to insulin. You can alternate between speed walking and brisk walking to maintain a healthy weight.

#3 Helps to alleviate joint pain

Walking is a low-impact exercise that doesn't put immense pressure on your joints, including knees and hips as high-intensity exercises do. Walking creates compression and movement that squishes the cartilage and provides nutrients and oxygen to the area. It also strengthens and lubricates the muscles supporting the joints. People with arthritis can walk five-six miles every week to reduce pain and get some relief.

#4 Improves your mood

Walking is similar to meditation and helps you to relax and calm your mind. It boosts the feel-good endorphin levels in your body which reduces anxiety, depression, and stress and improves your mental health. It also increases your body's serotonin levels and relieves anxiety. It boosts your self-esteem and prevents the feeling of social withdrawal. It improves memory and cognitive function in aged people.

#5 Boosts your immune system

Walking helps to strengthen your immune system and reduces the risk of developing cold and flu. According to research, your immune system gets strong with moderate-intensity exercises, especially walking. Walking helps to increase the number of immune cells that attack the body's pathogens and reduces the risk of developing infectious diseases. According to a study, walking regularly reduced the risk of dying from pneumonia.