5 holistic ways to manage anger

Written by Sneha Das Aug 17, 2022, 10:23 am 2 min read

Follow these few tips to control your anger and calm down.

Anger is a common emotion that can sometimes take a toll on both your mental health and relationships if not tamed. Learning to control your anger will help you stay calm even in difficult situations and lead to better communication and fewer fights. Here are five different ways to control your anger through holistic practices including breathing, exercises, yoga, and meditation.

Cool your emotions Deep breathing

Deep breathing is extremely effective in cooling your emotions and helping your body relax and mind ease. Go to a quiet place, and sit in a comfortable position. Place one hand on your stomach, close your eyes and inhale. Gather your thoughts and try to refocus. Before exhaling slowly, pause a second. Focus on your breathing and try calming your muscles.

Anger management Boxing

If you find it difficult to control your anger, grab some boxing gloves and head to the gym to vent out all your anger on a punching bag. Boxing, like many other sporting activities, helps you to stay focused, relieves stress, and helps you to work through negative feelings and aggression. It also increases your confidence and helps you to stay in shape.

Yoga Practice yoga regularly

Yoga offers a spiritual approach to anger, frustration, and anxiety that will help purify your soul, mind, and body. You can try balasana which calms your mind and improves your mind-body connection. You can also try sukhasana to lower stress, strengthen your back and improve body posture. Virabhadrasana is also a powerful pose that can help release pent-up anger and sadness.

Meditative practice Try pranayama

At least 20 minutes of proper meditative practice daily can help control your anger and calm you down faster. You can try the ancient yogic practice of pranayama, a meditative pose. Sit in a cross-legged position. Inhale from your left nostril while closing your right nostril with your thumb. Close your left nostril and exhale from the right nostril. Repeat for 15 minutes.

Walking Brisk walking

Walking not only offers you mental health benefits but also takes care of your physical health and reduces the risk of chronic diseases like heart attacks and type 2 diabetes. Brisk walking for 20 minutes at least thrice weekly can help reduce hostility and anger and calm your mind. It can also reduce anxiety, depression, fatigue, and mood distress and increase your confidence.