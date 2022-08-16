Lifestyle

5 incredibly creepy horror books you must read

5 incredibly creepy horror books you must read

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 16, 2022, 08:06 pm 3 min read

Here are five goosebumps-inducing horror reads that you must indulge in for a spooky time.

Fiction can be both inspiring and terrifying. While there are books that bring out the best in us or make us believe in romance, there are some that can send chills down our spine From murders to exorcisms, the plots can be downright scary. So, if you thoroughly enjoy scaring the living daylights out of you, here are five horror books you must read.

Haunted house 'Hell House' by Richard Matheson

Hell House is written by Richard Matheson and is considered to be one of the most horrifying reads. In fact, American author Stephen King called it "the scariest haunted house novel ever written!" Rolf Rudolph Deutch, a rich newspaper publisher offers $100,000 each to a physicist and two mediums to investigate a haunted house. What they experience thereafter can make your skin crawl.

Scary stay 'Lock Every Door' by Riley Sage

Lock Every Door will literally have you locking every door of your house! Jules joins as an apartment sitter in a building that's considered to be quite a mysterious one, in Manhattan. The building has three rules - no visitors, no disturbance to other residents, and no nights away from the apartment. She soon ends up digging into the dark past of the uncanny building.

Torture and abuse 'The Girl Next Door' by Jack Ketchum

The Girl Next Door is a ghastly read. This book is about unimaginably gruesome abuse experienced by two sisters when they end up staying with their mentally unstable aunt and her three cruel sons. To shock you even more this novel is based on real-life events! Do give this novel a shot if you are into crime, thrill, and horror in equal measures.

A curse 'Ring' by Koji Suzuki and Glynne Walley

This novel is so frightening that you may jump out of your skin. It has already inspired horror films of the same name! The plot Ring is that anyone who watches a mysterious videotape of creepy images is informed that they will die. Turns out, they actually die in a matter of seven days. Asakawa, a hardworking journalist, starts investigating the inexplicable deaths.

Serial killers 'Stillhouse Lake' by Rachel Caine

Stillhouse Lake is about Gina, a homemaker, who discovers during a car accident that her husband was a serial killer. She moves with her children to a home by a lake, away from everyone. As a body appears in the lake, Gina starts receiving threatening letters. How she protects her family from a new killer is gripping! Check out more such book recommendations.