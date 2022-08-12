Lifestyle

Reignite your passion for romance with 2022's best romantic novels

Let love take over with these 5 romantic reads of 2022.

Falling in love with fiction is good but fiction leading your way to love is a lot more beautiful. From enemies becoming friends and then eventually falling in love, these books rekindle our hope of finding our Prince Charming or Cinderella, one page at a time. So on that "lovely" note, here are five of the best romantic novels of 2022. Check them out!

Enemy-to-lovers 'Twisted Hate'

Twisted Hate by Ana Huang is a steamy enemy-to-lovers book. It's a story of Josh Shen - a handsome, hotshot doctor, and Jules Ambrose - a party freak who's focused on clearing the attorney's bar exam. Theirs is a match made in hell as the two can't stand each other. However, there's something between the two that keeps them hooked to each other.

Living together 'Hook, Line, and Sinker'

Fox Thornton - a total flirt, meets Hannah Belinger who's somewhat immune to his arresting charm and wants to only stay friends with him. She moves in with Fox as she's in town for some work, despite knowing he's a ladies' man. Will living together bring them closer to each other or push them afar? Read this book from Tessa Bailey to know.

Fake dating 'Dating Dr. Dil'

Dating Dr. Dil is a romantic novel by Nisha Sharma. The story is about Kareena Mann - a consultant by profession, and Dr. Prem Verma - a cardiologist who's also the host of The Dr. Dil Show. Both in need of money start faking a date with each other to convince family that they are now stable. But do they actually fall in love?

Destiny 'Meant To Be Mine'

'Meant To Be Mine' by Hannah Orenstein will restore your faith in soulmates. Edie's grandma Gloria predicted when and where exactly she'd meet the love of her life. When the day arrives, she meets a young, handsome musician at her sister's wedding and knows that he's her soulmate. However, their fate had different plans, rocking Edie's carefully-constructed perfect world. Will their destiny choose love?

LGBTQ+ 'Everything For You'

Everything For You by Chloe Liese is a slow-burn, enemy-to-lovers, LGBTQ+, age-gap sports romance. The story is about Gavin - an anxious budding soccer star, and Oliver - a then respectable, veteran player now coach. The two are always on each other's nerves and eventually end up becoming co-captains of the team. Will love help prove their mettle?