Everything you need to know about dermaplaning or face shaving

Written by Lahari Basu May 20, 2022

It is a misconception that shaving peach fuzz leads to a thicker hair growth.

Dermaplaning or face shaving for women is a more common practice than one might assume. It might make many feel less womanly at the thought of having to shave their faces. However, it is quite different from men shaving their beards. A misconception is that shaving your peach fuzz might make them thicker. When done right, shaving your face will make your skin better.

What's good Pros of shaving

Shaving your face gets rid of dead skin cells and opens up clogged pores. It allows moisture to penetrate the skin, giving you glowing and bouncier skin. Shaving keeps your face clean and soft and lightens up dark areas. It helps in reducing acne and exfoliates your skin, leaving you with a clean canvas. Your makeup glides on smoothly and looks flawless.

What's not Cons of shaving

One of the major cons is that you have to shave every alternate day as hair growth is quicker. If you don't shave correctly, it can make your skin dry. Those with sensitive skin and acne-prone skin can get breakouts after shaving. After-care is an everyday ordeal. Shaving terminal hair can cause ingrown hair to erupt. However, shaving vellus hair won't cause ingrown hair.

Do it right Best way to shave your facial hair

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry. Hold the dermaplaning razor at an approximate 45-degree angle from your skin surface. Now pull back your skin around the area you are shaving to make the skin tight. Very gently graze through the skin in one direction. Make short strokes in the direction of the hair growth.

Use the best tools Things to remember

Shaving your face doesn't require any product. But, in case that irritates your skin, apply a light lotion or gel before shaving. To shave your face properly, use a tool specially designed for this purpose alone. Do not use a razor you normally use on your limbs to shave your face. Avoid shaving areas that have acne. Finish with an aloe vera gel.