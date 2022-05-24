Lifestyle

Why you need sheet masks and why you don't

Written by Sneha Das May 24, 2022, 12:23 pm 3 min read

Sheet masks do not offer such beauty miracles as promised on the packaging.

A sheet mask is made out of thin pieces of cloth that are designed to fit the shape of your face. These masks are packed with essential serums that are supposed to get absorbed by your skin for a healthy, and natural glow. Sheet masks originated in Japan and slowly gained popularity in South Korea also. Here are some pros and cons.

#1 Sheet masks hydrate your skin

If you want to give your skin a refreshing, hydrating, and healthy glow, then invest in a good sheet mask. They will soothe and nourish your skin and help you to get rid of those dry patches. You can choose a sheet mask infused with hydrating ingredients like pulpy fruit extracts, seed oil, and glycerine that will give you a clear, and glowing complexion.

#2 Help your skin to rest and relax

When you don't have the energy to go through an extensive skincare routine after a tiring day, then simply cover your face with a sheet mask and relax. They are like an overall therapy where you can simply place them on your face and rest with your eyes closed. It feels like a beauty sleep as you leave the mask on for 10-15 minutes.

#3 Easy to use and there's one for every skin concern

Sheets masks do not require any fancy brushes or tools, unlike other face packs. They are easy to use, do not require much time, and can be carried in your travel pouch as well for instant glow and hydration. From anti-aging, and redness, to acne control, skin brightening, and skin detoxification, there is a sheet mask to suit every skin concern and skin type.

Negatives Are sheet masks over-hyped?

The sparkly little packages with the claim of producing dramatic skincare results are nothing more than a beauty indulgence. If you use a hydrating toner, serum, or moisturizer daily, then you don't really need a sheet mask as they don't do any miracle for your skin but just add a layer of hydration. They are also not that suitable for oily or sensitive skin.

Cons They are bad for the environment

Though sheet masks pamper and relax your skin, they are not really kind to the planet. One sheet mask along with the outer pouch, and an extra thin plastic sheet go to waste as none of these are reusable or recyclable. Sheet masks are single-use products and most of them come in aluminum and plastic pouches that are extremely harmful to the environment.