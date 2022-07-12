Technology

GeoGuessr: How to play the geography game and useful tips

GeoGuessr: How to play the geography game and useful tips

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 12, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

GeoGuessr has both free and paid versions (Photo credit: GeoGuessr)

GeoGuessr is a geography game in which players are dropped somewhere in a street view panorama. They have to find clues to guess their location on the world map. It is available in both free and paid versions and provides enjoyment and knowledge for hours. There are also some tips and tricks which can aid in improving your score. Let us tell you how.

Steps Players get 5 chances to guess their location

GeoGuessr can be played on web browsers (PCs), iOS, and Android. It is free-to-play but also has a paid version with additional features. Players have five chances to guess their location and the score increases with correct guesses. Make wrong ones and the game ends. The game is of moderate difficulty and sometimes gamers have to wander for hours searching for clues.

Tip #1 Always use the compass while playing

There are several strategies to improve your game. These include using the compass for directions. It is found on the screen's left side and its red arrow points north. So, if you center the sun on the screen, you can determine whether you are in the northern or southern hemisphere. If the sun is to your south, you must be north of the equator.

Information Look out for license plates

You can make out countries using license plates as many have unique ones. Most European countries have a badge on the side of the plates. For example, France and Italy. Outside Europe, Bhutan has red plates, while Israel has yellow ones.

Tip #3 Memorize the flags and web domains

Learn the flags of various countries and play in 'Country Streak' mode. The country's flag is displayed and you can verify that it is correct before guessing. Also, look out for website domains. If you see an advertisement with web domains like '.ca,' '.in,' and '.nz,' you can be sure that you are in Canada, India, and New Zealand, respectively.