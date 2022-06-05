India

IMD: Heatwave returns with Delhi reaching 47°C; yellow alert issued

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 05, 2022, 10:54 am 3 min read

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi experienced scorching summer heat on Saturday, with temperatures exceeding 47°C in some parts of the city. Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1°C, while Pitampura in Delhi recorded 46.5°C, according to the Met Office. On Sunday, the IMD issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave in isolated parts of Delhi.

Context Why does this story matter?

Temperatures exceeding 40°C are considered to be a heatwave when they are at least four notches above the norm.

A serious heatwave is declared when the temperature deviates from normal by more than 6.4°C.

This year, northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years, leading to an increase in power demands, causing coal shortages and power blackouts.

Heatwave Heatwave conditions in northwest and central India: IMD

The IMD also predicts heat wave conditions in isolated pockets in the northwest and central India, amid a yellow alert in Delhi. For weather warnings, the IMD employs four color codes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and be updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action). The temperature may increase further because the IMD predicts mostly clear skies for the coming 4-5 days.

IMD IMD's heatwave forecast over north and central India

According to the IMD, isolated areas in Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi will experience a heatwave on June 5. According to the weather service, regions in Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, and Chhattisgarh will experience heatwave conditions till June 6. From June 5 to 8, southern Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh will experience heatwave conditions.

Quote Heatwave is back: Skymet

"Heatwave is back over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," stated Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet Weather's climate change and meteorology division, a private weather forecaster.

Information IMD predicts heavy rainfall in south and northeast India

According to the Met Office, rainfall activity in South Peninsular India is expected to increase beginning June 7. It forecasted heavy rain over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next five days.

Monsoon Rainfall activity to be below normal till June 8: IMD

According to the IMD's most recent Extended Range Forecast (ERF), after the emergence of the monsoon over Kerala (which has already occurred), progress over Karnataka, Goa, and the rest of northeastern India, where the monsoon's initial advance occurs, appears to be slow. According to the ERF, rainfall activity will be normal to below normal until around June 8 in these areas.