Written by Akash Pandey Jul 12, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

When it comes to tablets, there is a vast number of options available in the Indian market. Hence, finding the right one can be a time-consuming task. If you are looking for an ideal device for viewing presentations, reading e-books, watching shows, video conferencing, or editing photos/videos, you need to check out our list of best tablets under Rs. 40,000.

Tablet #1 Nokia T20 Tab (Wi-Fi+LTE): Available at Rs. 18,468

The Nokia T20 Tab (Wi-Fi+LTE) offers a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) multi-touch LCD display with 224ppi pixel density and 400-nits peak brightness. It features a single 8MP rear camera with flash. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. The device is powered by a UNISOC T610 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an 8,200mAh battery with 15W charging.

Tablet #2 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi+LTE): Starts at Rs. 18,999

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi+LTE) features a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1200x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The device bears an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It boots Android 11 operating system. A UNISOC T618 processor fuels the device, with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging.

Laptop #3 Xiaomi Pad 5 (Wi-Fi): Starts at Rs. 26,999

The Xiaomi Pad 5 (Wi-Fi) boasts a 10.95-inch WQHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The device features a Snapdragon 860 SoC, mated with 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Tablet #4 Apple iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi): Starts at Rs. 28,900

The Apple iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi) is equipped with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. It supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and a smart keyboard. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. The device boots iOS 14 and draws power from an A13 Bionic chip, with up to 256GB of storage, and 10 hours of battery life.

Tablet #5 Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Wi-Fi+LTE): Available at Rs. 39,999

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Wi-Fi+LTE) is offered with an 11.5-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) OLED panel with 500-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, the tablet houses a 13MP main rear camera and a 5MP secondary rear camera. It has two 8MP cameras on the front. It is fueled by Snapdragon 730G processor, with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 8,600mAh battery.