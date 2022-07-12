Best tablets in India under Rs. 40,000
When it comes to tablets, there is a vast number of options available in the Indian market. Hence, finding the right one can be a time-consuming task. If you are looking for an ideal device for viewing presentations, reading e-books, watching shows, video conferencing, or editing photos/videos, you need to check out our list of best tablets under Rs. 40,000.
The Nokia T20 Tab (Wi-Fi+LTE) offers a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) multi-touch LCD display with 224ppi pixel density and 400-nits peak brightness. It features a single 8MP rear camera with flash. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. The device is powered by a UNISOC T610 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an 8,200mAh battery with 15W charging.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi+LTE) features a 10.5-inch WUXGA (1200x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The device bears an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It boots Android 11 operating system. A UNISOC T618 processor fuels the device, with up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging.
The Xiaomi Pad 5 (Wi-Fi) boasts a 10.95-inch WQHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The device features a Snapdragon 860 SoC, mated with 6GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The Apple iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi) is equipped with a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology. It supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and a smart keyboard. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera. The device boots iOS 14 and draws power from an A13 Bionic chip, with up to 256GB of storage, and 10 hours of battery life.
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Wi-Fi+LTE) is offered with an 11.5-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) OLED panel with 500-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, the tablet houses a 13MP main rear camera and a 5MP secondary rear camera. It has two 8MP cameras on the front. It is fueled by Snapdragon 730G processor, with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 8,600mAh battery.