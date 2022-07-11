Technology

iQOO 10 Pro confirmed to get 200W fast-charging: Check specifications

The iQOO 10 Pro will arrive in two colorways (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has officially confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the 10 Pro, will have support for 200W fast-charging. The brand has also revealed that the smartphone will arrive in a Black variant and a "BMW" version. It will feature a curved AMOLED display, 40x magnification support, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The 10 series will debut in China on July 19.

Context Why does this story matter?

The race among smartphone brands to offer faster charging technology is getting aggressive.

While OnePlus, Realme, and OPPO are currently leading the market with their 150W fast-charging solution, iQOO is all set to break this record.

The 10 Pro will be the world's first smartphone with 200W fast-charging support. The device is likely to take on the likes of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Design and display The handset is expected to boast a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO 10 Pro will feature a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with symmetrical bezels, curved edges, and an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The handset is expected to get a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will arrive in a Black variant with leather finish on the rear and a BMW edition with glass back panel and BMW Motorrad strip.

Information It could sport a 50MP ultra-wide camera

In the rear camera department, the iQOO 10 Pro is tipped to feature a 50MP primary snapper, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 14.6MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device may house a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the device

The iQOO 10 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which may come paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The device will boot Android 12-based OriginOS out of the box. Under the hood, it is reported to house a 4,550mAh battery which will support 200W fast-charging technology.

Information iQOO 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing for the iQOO 10 Pro will be revealed at the time of its launch. In India, the device may start at around Rs. 70,000 for its base configuration.

