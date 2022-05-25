Technology

Vivo X80 series goes on sale in India: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey May 25, 2022, 11:08 am 2 min read

Vivo X80 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo's X80 series is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart, Vivo's e-store, and retail stores. The vanilla X80 starts at Rs. 54,999 and the X80 Pro model costs Rs. 79,999 for its sole configuration. HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on Flipkart and up to Rs. 7,000 off on the official e-store.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo's X-series smartphones have always been known for their camera capabilities. The X80 and X80 Pro have arrived as successors to last year's X70 and X70 Pro models.

With their high refresh rate AMOLED displays, powerful chipsets, and ZEISS co-engineered cameras, the X80 smartphones aim to take on rivals such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Design and display The handsets have a 120Hz AMOLED screen

Vivo X80 and X80 Pro feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole with slim bezels and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear panel, they bear a large camera island. The devices flaunt a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1800x2400 pixels) and QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The X80 Pro also has LTPO technology and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras The devices pack a 50MP main camera

Vivo X80 has triple rear cameras, including a 50MP (f/1.75) primary lens, a 12MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait snapper. The Pro model features a quad camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP (f/1.57) main camera, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, a 12MP (f/1.85) portrait lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope camera. On the front, they have a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie shooter.

Internals The smartphones offer 80W fast-charging

Vivo X80 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pro model is backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handsets boot Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12 and house a 4,500mAh and 4,700mAh battery, respectively, with 80W wired fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch Vivo X80 series: Pricing and availability

Vivo X80 is priced at Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 59,999 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations. The X80 Pro has a price-tag of Rs. 79,999 for its 12GB/256GB sole model. Buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 on Flipkart and up to Rs. 7,000 off on Vivo's e-store on transactions via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.