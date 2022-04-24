Technology

Prior to launch, specifications and renders of Vivo X80 leaked

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 24, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Vivo X80 might not have a wireless charging facility (Photo credit: Twitter/@ishanagarwal24)

Vivo is gearing up to launch its flagship X80 series of smartphones in China on April 25. In the latest development, the full specifications and renders of the vanilla X80 have surfaced online, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal. As per the leak, it will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, and an 80W wired fast-charging facility.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the span of three days, we have learned almost everything about Vivo's "much-anticipated" X80 and X80 Pro. Well, now we can say there is not much anticipation left.

The leaked specifications of the vanilla X80 show that it will somewhat be a watered-down X80 Pro.

Notably, the X80 series will be the first to offer the brand's improved V1+ dedicated imaging chip.

Display Handset will have optical in-display fingerprint sensor

The Vivo X80 will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an optical in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will sport a massive triple camera setup with an LED flash. The handset will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 388ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it will be 8.33mm thick and weigh 205g.

Information It will be equipped with a 30MP selfie camera

The Vivo X80 will flaunt a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP "portrait telephoto" lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. Up front, it will sport a 30MP selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset will fuel the handset

The Vivo X80 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and house a 4,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging support. Unlike the Pro variant, the vanilla X80 is not expected to have wireless charging support.

Information Vivo X80: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Vivo X80 in India will be announced at the time of its launch on April 25. However, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 40,000.