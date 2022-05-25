Technology

Huawei unveils new MateBook laptops with 12th-generation Intel chipsets

Huawei unveils new MateBook laptops with 12th-generation Intel chipsets

Written by Akash Pandey May 25, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

Huawei MateBook 16s comes with three processor choices (Photo credit: Huawei)

Huawei has introduced four new MateBook series laptops and a monitor in China. The new laptops include MateBook 16s, MateBook D16, MateBook 14 (2022), and MateBook D14 (2022). The desktop is called MateView SE. The laptops are powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and are configured with 16GB of RAM and at least 512GB of storage.

Context Why does this story matter?

Huawei has not been able to establish itself as a dominant player in the laptop and personal computer segment. However, the Chinese tech giant has not stopped or slowed down when it comes to introducing new PCs.

The latest products allow Huawei to take on established rivals such as Lenovo, Dell, and HP across various price points.

Laptop #1 Huawei MateBook 16s

The Huawei MateBook 16s has a 16.0-inch WQXGA (1680x2520 pixels) LCD screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 300-nits of peak brightness. It is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 H-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop packs an 84Wh battery with 135W fast-charging support.

Laptop #2 Huawei MateBook D16

The Huawei MateBook D16 has a 16.0-inch Full-HD+ (1200x1920 pixels) LCD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300-nits of peak brightness. It comes with 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 H-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The laptop packs a 60Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Laptop #3 Huawei MateBook 14 (2022)

The Huawei MateBook 14 (2022) features a 14.0-inch Full-HD+ (1440x2160 pixels) LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 300-nits of peak brightness. It is backed by 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 P-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The laptop gets a 56Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Laptop #4 Huawei MateBook D14 (2022)

The Huawei MateBook D14 (2022) has a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300-nits of peak brightness. It is backed by 12th-generation Intel Core i7 and i5 P-series processors, with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The laptop houses a 56Wh battery which supports 65W fast-charging.

Key features Huawei MateView SE: New desktop

The Huawei MateView SE has a 23.8-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 75Hz refresh rate, and 250-nits of peak brightness. It supports AMD FreeSync and includes one HDMI, one display port, and a power connector. It can also flip vertically and has support for an eBook mode. The monitor is priced at CNY 799 (nearly Rs. 9,300)

Information How much do new MateBook series laptops cost?

The MateBook 16s and D16 start at CNY 6,999 (nearly Rs. 81,400) and CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,250), respectively. The MateBook 14 (2022) and D14 (2022) bear a starting price tag of CNY 6,099 (around Rs. 70,900) and CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs. 61,600), respectively.