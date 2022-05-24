Technology

Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro+ announced: Check specifications

Redmi Note 11T Pro and 11T Pro+ announced: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 24, 2022, 07:50 pm 2 min read

Redmi Note 11T Pro series is available in Atomic Silver, Midnight Darkness, and Time Blue shades (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has finally introduced its Redmi Note 11T Pro series in China, which includes the Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ models. The handsets start at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,900) and CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 24,400) for their base configurations, respectively. The smartphones are currently available for pre-order, with shipments starting from May 31 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi is busy expanding its portfolio of mid-range smartphones in China where it continues to face stiff competition from Vivo, OPPO, and Honor.

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ aim to attract buyers looking for new-age features such as high refresh rate screen and fast-charging but at an affordable price.

The Pro+ model particularly stands out with 120W fast-charging technology.

Design and display The smartphones offer a 144Hz LCD display

Redmi Note 11T "Astro Boy" Edition has also debuted alongside the two Note 11T Pro models (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with narrow bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera arrangement, along with an LED flash. The handsets bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is also an exclusive Note 11T edition with "Astro Boy" design aesthetics.

Information The handsets sport a 20MP front camera

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ have triple lenses on the rear panel, including a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the smartphones get a 20MP selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset powers the devices

The Redmi Note 11T Pro and Note 11T Pro+ are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The former packs up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pro+ model gets 8GB of RAM with up to 512GB of storage. The handsets boot Android 12-based MIUI 12.5 custom skin. They pack 5,080mAh and 4,440mAh batteries with 67W and 120W fast-charging, respectively.

Information What is the cost of the smartphones?

The Redmi Note 11T Pro falls in the price-range of CNY 1,799-2,199 (approximately Rs. 20,900-26,600). The pricing for the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ ranges between CNY 2,099-2,499 (roughly Rs. 24,400-29,100). The Redmi Note 11T's "Astro Boy" edition is priced at CNY 2,599 (nearly Rs. 30,250).