ASUS launches gaming monitor that refreshes 500 times per second

Written by Athik Saleh May 24, 2022, 06:27 pm 2 min read

ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz allows gamers to tune their settings for the lowest possible lag (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has added a new member to its Republic of Gamers' (ROG) monitor line-up, called the 'ROG Swift 500Hz' gaming monitor. It was unveiled in Taiwan at the Computex 2022. It comes with an Esports-TN (E-TN) panel technology, which according to NVIDIA, is the "lowest latency, highest refresh rate G-sync Esports display ever created."

Context Why does this story matter?

ASUS and NVIDIA have a roadmap to introduce 1,000Hz monitors by 2030. The duo has now come up with a 500Hz monitor whose main focus is low latency.

From the E-TN panel to NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, the theme of latency mitigation is obvious.

It could be an expensive choice but well worth it if you're looking for a smooth gaming experience.

Design The monitor sports a 24.1-inch Full-HD+ display

The ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz has a three-sided frameless design. It sports a 24.1-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) E-TN display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a refresh rate of 500Hz. The E-TN panel promises to deliver a 60% shorter response time than the standard TN LCD screen. The monitor will be offered in at least a Black color option.

Features It features Esports Vibrance mode and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer

The ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz comes with NVIDIA's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology and Reflex Analyzer. The latter reduces system latency by coordinating the game and GPU. The monitor also has an enhanced Vibrance mode for gaming enthusiasts. For connectivity, it offers support for a display port 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 ports, and a headphone jack.

Information ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz: Pricing and availability

ASUS is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details of the ROG Swift 500Hz. We expect it to carry a hefty premium over the ROG Swift 360Hz which starts at Rs. 59,999 in India.