ASUS launches gaming monitor that refreshes 500 times per second
ASUS has added a new member to its Republic of Gamers' (ROG) monitor line-up, called the 'ROG Swift 500Hz' gaming monitor. It was unveiled in Taiwan at the Computex 2022. It comes with an Esports-TN (E-TN) panel technology, which according to NVIDIA, is the "lowest latency, highest refresh rate G-sync Esports display ever created."
- ASUS and NVIDIA have a roadmap to introduce 1,000Hz monitors by 2030. The duo has now come up with a 500Hz monitor whose main focus is low latency.
- From the E-TN panel to NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer, the theme of latency mitigation is obvious.
- It could be an expensive choice but well worth it if you're looking for a smooth gaming experience.
The ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz has a three-sided frameless design. It sports a 24.1-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) E-TN display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and a refresh rate of 500Hz. The E-TN panel promises to deliver a 60% shorter response time than the standard TN LCD screen. The monitor will be offered in at least a Black color option.
The ASUS ROG Swift 500Hz comes with NVIDIA's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology and Reflex Analyzer. The latter reduces system latency by coordinating the game and GPU. The monitor also has an enhanced Vibrance mode for gaming enthusiasts. For connectivity, it offers support for a display port 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 ports, and a headphone jack.
ASUS is yet to announce the official pricing and availability details of the ROG Swift 500Hz. We expect it to carry a hefty premium over the ROG Swift 360Hz which starts at Rs. 59,999 in India.