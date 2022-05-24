Technology

Realme GT Neo 3 to get a 512GB storage variant

Written by Akash Pandey May 24, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

Realme GT Neo 3 supports 4D Game Vibration and an X-axis linear motor (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has confirmed the arrival of a new, top-end variant of its GT Neo 3 smartphone. The brand's teaser poster has revealed that the upcoming variant will have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The pricing and availability details of the new variant will be disclosed at the time of its launch which is set to happen on May 26.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme's GT Neo 3 has emerged as one of the more popular smartphones in India and China.

Being the world's first smartphone to feature 150W fast-charging, it has grabbed plenty of attention from buyers.

The handset was introduced in March, and now its new storage variant is set to hit the stores in order to rival Redmi's upcoming Note 11T Pro+ 512GB edition.

Design and display The smartphone has a 120Hz AMOLED screen

Realme GT Neo 3 flaunts a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a racing-inspired double stripe design. It bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

Realme GT Neo 3 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset powers the device

Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The upcoming variant will provide 512GB of built-in storage. The handset boots Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is offered with two battery options: a 4,500mAh model that supports 150W fast-charging and a 5,000mAh variant with 80W fast-charging.

Information Realme GT Neo 3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of Realme GT Neo 3's upcoming 12GB/512GB model will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the new variant is expected to cost around CNY 3,000 (nearly Rs. 35,000).