Technology

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch, with 120Hz refresh rate, launched

Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch, with 120Hz refresh rate, launched

Written by Akash Pandey May 24, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch's speaker setup generates 30W of combined audio output (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched its latest smart TV, called the TV ES Pro 86-inch, in China. The television boots MIUI TV and packs a massive 86-inch 4K display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and eight speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support. It is available for pre-bookings at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 99,000) with sales starting from May 31 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a span of just a few years, Xiaomi has become one of the top-selling smart TV brands in India and China.

The company has managed to establish itself in the TV segment, giving tough competition to prominent names such as Sony, LG, and Samsung.

The latest television is a premium offering and is packed with plenty of new-age features.

Design and display The television has a 4K LCD display

The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch features a minimalist design with ultra-thin bezels. It bears an 86-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nits of peak brightness, and 94% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also has support for 120Hz MEMC motion compensation, Dolby Vision, a dedicated light sensor to automatically adjust the screen's brightness, and an automatic low latency mode.

Internals It provides 64GB of internal storage

The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots MIUI TV and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. Connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AVI input, and an Ethernet port.

Information Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch has a price-tag of CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 99,000). The smart TV is currently available for pre-bookings and shipments will start from May 31.