Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch, with 120Hz refresh rate, launched
Xiaomi has launched its latest smart TV, called the TV ES Pro 86-inch, in China. The television boots MIUI TV and packs a massive 86-inch 4K display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, and eight speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support. It is available for pre-bookings at CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 99,000) with sales starting from May 31 onward.
- In a span of just a few years, Xiaomi has become one of the top-selling smart TV brands in India and China.
- The company has managed to establish itself in the TV segment, giving tough competition to prominent names such as Sony, LG, and Samsung.
- The latest television is a premium offering and is packed with plenty of new-age features.
The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch features a minimalist design with ultra-thin bezels. It bears an 86-inch 4K (2160x3840 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nits of peak brightness, and 94% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also has support for 120Hz MEMC motion compensation, Dolby Vision, a dedicated light sensor to automatically adjust the screen's brightness, and an automatic low latency mode.
The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A73 CPU with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots MIUI TV and supports AMD FreeSync Premium. Connectivity options on the television include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AVI input, and an Ethernet port.
The Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-inch has a price-tag of CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 99,000). The smart TV is currently available for pre-bookings and shipments will start from May 31.