OPPO Pad Air goes official with Snapdragon 680 SoC
OPPO has introduced its latest tablet, called the Pad Air, in China. As for the key highlights, it has a 2K LCD panel, single front and rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 7,100mAh battery. The tablet starts at CNY 1,299 (nearly Rs. 15,000) for its 4GB/64GB base variant. It is currently available for pre-order with sales starting from May 31 onward.
- China's tablet market has recorded a nearly 22% year-on-year increase in 2021, which is the highest growth rate in the past seven years.
- While Apple is leading the upper mid-range and top-tier segments, brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, and Lenovo are strengthening their portfolio in the mid-range category.
- The Pad Air is the second tablet from OPPO after the Pad, which had debuted in February.
OPPO Pad Air features a rectangular screen with proportional bezels and a top-centered front camera when rotated horizontally towards the right. There is a single camera on the rear panel. The tablet sports a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 360-nits of peak brightness, and 225ppi pixel density. It comes in Matte Ash and Star Silver Gray color options.
OPPO Pad Air has an 8MP (f/2.0) rear snapper. On the front, it is equipped with a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter. The tablet provides support for 1080p video recording at 30fps via the front and rear cameras.
OPPO Pad Air draws power from a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12 and packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port. It also gets quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
OPPO Pad Air starts at CNY 1,299 (nearly Rs. 15,000) for its 4GB/64GB model. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB models cost CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,450) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800), respectively. The tablet will go on sale in China from May 31 onward.