OPPO Pad Air goes official with Snapdragon 680 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey May 24, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

OPPO Pad Air measures 6.94mm in thickness and weighs 440g (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has introduced its latest tablet, called the Pad Air, in China. As for the key highlights, it has a 2K LCD panel, single front and rear cameras, a Snapdragon 680 SoC, and a 7,100mAh battery. The tablet starts at CNY 1,299 (nearly Rs. 15,000) for its 4GB/64GB base variant. It is currently available for pre-order with sales starting from May 31 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

China's tablet market has recorded a nearly 22% year-on-year increase in 2021, which is the highest growth rate in the past seven years.

While Apple is leading the upper mid-range and top-tier segments, brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, and Lenovo are strengthening their portfolio in the mid-range category.

The Pad Air is the second tablet from OPPO after the Pad, which had debuted in February.

Design and display The tablet is equipped with a 2K LCD display

OPPO Pad Air features a rectangular screen with proportional bezels and a top-centered front camera when rotated horizontally towards the right. There is a single camera on the rear panel. The tablet sports a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 360-nits of peak brightness, and 225ppi pixel density. It comes in Matte Ash and Star Silver Gray color options.

Information It can record 1080p videos at 30fps

OPPO Pad Air has an 8MP (f/2.0) rear snapper. On the front, it is equipped with a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter. The tablet provides support for 1080p video recording at 30fps via the front and rear cameras.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the tablet

OPPO Pad Air draws power from a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12 with ColorOS 12 and packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port. It also gets quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Information OPPO Pad Air: Pricing and availability

OPPO Pad Air starts at CNY 1,299 (nearly Rs. 15,000) for its 4GB/64GB model. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB models cost CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,450) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800), respectively. The tablet will go on sale in China from May 31 onward.