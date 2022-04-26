Technology

Vivo X80 Pro and X80 flagship smartphones launched: Check features

Vivo X80 Pro and X80 flagship smartphones launched: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 26, 2022, 11:50 am 2 min read

The X80 series offers an improved V1+ dedicated imaging chip (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has introduced its X80 series of smartphones in China. The line-up brings the X80 Pro and X80 models. The former starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,200) while the latter bears a price-tag of CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 43,300) for its base variant. The handsets are currently available for pre-order and will go on sale starting April 29.

Context Why does this story matter?

The X80 Pro and X80 have arrived as successors to the X70 Pro and X70 models that were announced last year.

The devices are currently limited to China but they will arrive in other markets, including India, very soon.

With hi-end cameras, top-tier hardware, and latest software, the X80 series takes on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 12 line-up of smartphones.

Design and display The handsets have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X80 Pro and X80 sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The former packs a quad camera setup and the latter has triple cameras on the rear. The handsets offer a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with QHD+ (3200x1440 pixels) and Full-HD+ (1800x2400 pixels) resolution, respectively, along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras They have a 32MP front-facing camera

The Vivo X80 Pro features a 50MP (f/1.57, OIS) main lens, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 12MP (f/1.85) portrait snapper, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope sensor. The vanilla X80 has triple rear cameras comprising a 50MP (f/1.75, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait lens. The handsets pack a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals The devices offer up to 12GB of RAM

The Vivo X80 Pro is offered with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, depending on the variant. The regular X80 only gets Dimensity 9000 processor. The phones boot Android 12 and house a 4,700mAh and 4,500mAh battery, respectively, with 80W wired fast-charging. They pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch Vivo X80 Pro and X80: Pricing and availability

The Vivo X80 Pro starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,200) for its base variant and goes all the way up to CNY 6,699 (nearly Rs. 78,200) for its top-of-the-line model. The vanilla X80 bears a price-tag of CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 43,300) for its base configuration and goes up to CNY 4,899 ( roughly Rs. 57,300) for its top-tier variant.