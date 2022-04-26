Technology

TECNO Phantom X appears in Amazon listing; India launch imminent

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 26, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

TECNO Phantom X has dual cameras on the front (Photo credit: TECNO)

TECNO is gearing up to introduce the Phantom X in India. The handset may launch in the country sooner than later as it has received a microsite that is now live on Amazon. To recall, the device was released globally last year with key highlights such as an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, Helio G95 chipset, and a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Context Why does this story matter?

TECNO is known for budget smartphones. However, the Phantom X is more of an upper mid-range category device.

The official launch date for the handset is yet to be revealed but we expect to see it in India later this week.

It could be a beginning of a new chapter for the brand in the country as the phone could attract several buyers.

Design and display The handset packs a 90Hz AMOLED display

The TECNO Phantom X features a left-aligned pill-shaped notch with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned camera module with triple lenses. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Information It is equipped with dual front cameras

The TECNO Phantom X packs triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The handset features a 48MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter on the front.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G95 chipset powers the device

The TECNO Phantom X is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO Phantom X: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the TECNO Phantom X in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, the phone is expected to cost around Rs. 25,000 in the country for its sole 8GB/256GB variant.