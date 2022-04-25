Technology

Leak reveals OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite's India prices

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10R will be delivered with a 150W fast-charging technology (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to introduce two new smartphones, the 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite, in India on April 28 at 7pm. Prior to the launch, the details regarding the prices, storage options, and color variants of these handsets have been revealed by tipster Yogesh Brar. The 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite will start at Rs. 38,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively.

OnePlus is gearing up to strengthen its portfolio of flagship and mid-range smartphones in India with the upcoming 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite.

The former will arrive in India as a re-badged OnePlus Ace which was launched in China last week.

The products will be introduced via a virtual event that will be live-streamed on OnePlus' official YouTube channel on April 28, 7pm.

Design and display The 10R will pack a 120Hz AMOLED display

The 10R will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole and an in-screen fingerprint scanner, while the Nord CE 2 Lite will pack a left-aligned punch-hole with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former will pack a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display whereas the latter will have a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display. Both the phones will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras The devices will have a triple rear camera setup

The 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite will sport a triple rear camera arrangement, where the 10R will comprise a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The Nord-branded handset will offer a 64MP main sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the handsets will feature a 16MP selfie camera.

Internals The 10R will support up to 150W fast-charging

The 10R will get a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, along with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging. The Nord CE 2 Lite will have a Snapdragon 695 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, Android 11 support, and a 5,000mAh with 33W fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10R will reportedly cost Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. It will be offered in Black and Green colors. The Nord CE 2 Lite will start at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and cost Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB unit. It will be available in Blue and Black colors. (Source: Yogesh Brar)