Moto G52 launched in India at Rs. 14,500: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2022, 03:25 pm 2 min read

Moto G52 is powered a Snapdragon 680 chipset (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched its mid-range smartphone, the Moto G52, in India. The handset will be up for grabs via Flipkart from May 3 onward at a starting price of Rs. 14,499 for its 4GB/64GB base configuration. As for the key highlights, the device packs a 90Hz pOLED display, a 50MP main camera, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola is continuing to expand its portfolio of mid-range smartphones. The company's Moto G line-up has received a great response from buyers.

The Moto G52 has been introduced just a couple of weeks after the Moto G22.

It comes as a successor to the Moto G51 5G from last year but it lacks support for 5G network.

Design and display The device boasts a 90Hz display

The Moto G52 comes with a water-repellent design and has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has triple cameras housed on the rear. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in two colors options: Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey.

Information It sports a 16MP front snapper

The Moto G52 packs triple lenses on the rear, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the device

The Moto G52 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor and packs up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a micro-SD card. The device boots Android 12-based My UX and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G52: Pricing and availability

The Moto G52 starts at Rs. 14,499 for its 4GB/64GB model and goes up to Rs. 16,499 for its 6GB/128GB variant. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart from May 3 at 12pm onward.