Here's how much Moto G52 5G will cost in India

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 19, 2022, 11:12 am 2 min read

Moto G52 5G comes in two colorways (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce the Moto G52 5G in India on April 25. The handset was announced in Europe earlier this month. According to 91mobiles, it will sell for Rs. 17,999 in the Indian market, though the box price will be higher. The handset packs a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G line-up has been a success for Motorola in recent years, and as a result, the company is continuing to expand its portfolio.

The G52 5G is the most affordable handset in the series to pack an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

In India, it will take on rival offerings from Xiaomi, Samsung, and Vivo in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.

Design and display The device boasts a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Moto G52 5G has a water-repellent design with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera arrangement. The handset comes in Porcelain White and Charcoal Grey color options. It flaunts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 402ppi pixel density.

Information It sports a 50MP primary camera

The Moto G52 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. It packs a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset provides support for 30W fast-charging

The Moto G52 5G is backed by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and packs up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a micro-SD card. The handset boots Android 12-based My UX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G52 5G: Pricing and availability

The Moto G52 5G will be launched in India on April 25. It will reportedly carry a box price of Rs. 19,999 but will sell for Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. (Source: 91mobiles)