Realme Narzo 50A Prime debuts in India at Rs. 11,500

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

The Narzo 50A Prime comes in two colorways (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Narzo 50A Prime, in India. As for the key highlights, the handset offers a 6.6-inch display, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. It starts at Rs. 11,499 for its 4GB/64GB base variant and will be available for purchase via Realme's official website and Amazon starting April 28 at 12pm.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Narzo 50A Prime is another affordable smartphone by Realme which aims to attract first-time buyers with its sleek design, decent hardware, and good performance.

The device follows the attributes of the Narzo 50 line-up which includes the Narzo 50, Narzo 50A, and Narzo 50i.

In India, it will take on budget offerings from Xiaomi, Infinix, and Samsung.

Design and display The handset offers a 60Hz LCD screen

The Narzo 50A Prime bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset features a Kevlar Speed Texture design on the rear panel. It packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 600-nits of peak brightness, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Information It has a 50MP triple rear camera setup

The Narzo 50A Prime houses triple rear cameras consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 0.3MP (f/2.8) depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals The phone boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

The Narzo 50A Prime is fueled by a UNISOC T612 processor, mated with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. For connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime has a price-tag of Rs. 11,499 for its 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs via Realme's official website and Amazon in Flash Black and Flash Blue colors starting April 28.