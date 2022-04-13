Moto G52, with 90Hz display and 50MP main camera, launched
Motorola has launched the Moto G52 as its latest entry-level mid-ranger in Europe. The handset costs €250 (nearly Rs. 21,000) and is expected to go on sale in the region later this month. As for the key highlights, the Moto G52 packs a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- The Moto G line-up has brought some success for Motorola in the past couple of years and hence, the company is continuing to strengthen its portfolio.
- The Moto G52 is the most affordable handset in the Moto G portfolio to sport an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is the successor to the Moto G51.
The Moto G52 has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It offers an IP52 water-resistant design and packs a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset comes in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colors. It flaunts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 402ppi pixel density.
The Moto G52 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The Moto G52 is fueled by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes in a single 4GB/128GB configuration with up to 1TB of expandable storage via a micro-SD card. It runs on Android 12-based My UX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Moto G52 has a price-tag of €250 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for its 4GB/128GB sole variant. The handset is offered in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White color options. It is expected to go on sale in Europe later this month.