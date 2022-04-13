Technology

Moto G52, with 90Hz display and 50MP main camera, launched

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 13, 2022, 10:52 am 2 min read

Moto G52 is offered in two different shades (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched the Moto G52 as its latest entry-level mid-ranger in Europe. The handset costs €250 (nearly Rs. 21,000) and is expected to go on sale in the region later this month. As for the key highlights, the Moto G52 packs a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto G line-up has brought some success for Motorola in the past couple of years and hence, the company is continuing to strengthen its portfolio.

The Moto G52 is the most affordable handset in the Moto G portfolio to sport an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is the successor to the Moto G51.

Design and display The handset comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Moto G52 has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It offers an IP52 water-resistant design and packs a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset comes in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colors. It flaunts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 402ppi pixel density.

Information It houses a 50MP triple rear camera setup

The Moto G52 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals The device is backed by a Snapdragon 680 chipset

The Moto G52 is fueled by a Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes in a single 4GB/128GB configuration with up to 1TB of expandable storage via a micro-SD card. It runs on Android 12-based My UX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G52: Pricing and availability

The Moto G52 has a price-tag of €250 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for its 4GB/128GB sole variant. The handset is offered in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White color options. It is expected to go on sale in Europe later this month.