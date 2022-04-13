Technology

Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27

Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a 50MP triple rear camera setup (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has officially announced the arrival of its most premium smartphone to date, the 12 Pro, in India. The handset was introduced globally a few weeks ago, and now, it is set to debut in the Indian market on April 27. As for the key highlights, it has a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging.

The 12 Pro is Xiaomi's flagship smartphone which was first announced in China last December alongside 12 and 12X models.

The phone was launched in the international market in March and it is now coming to India to take on other flagship offerings such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the recently-launched OnePlus 10 Pro.

Design and display The phone offers 120Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear panel, it has a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The handset bears a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. It also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display.

Cameras It houses a 50MP triple rear camera unit

The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) 115-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP (f/1.9) portrait camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter. The rear camera can record 8K videos at 24fps and the front camera can shoot 1080p videos at 60fps.

Internals Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powers the device

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 and houses a 4,600mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Xiaomi 12 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the handset is expected to start at Rs. 65,000. The phone will arrive in India on April 27. It will be available via Amazon, mi.com, as well as other authorized online and offline retailers.