Motorola RAZR 3 will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Written by Akash Pandey May 23, 2022, 12:56 pm 2 min read

Motorola RAZR 3 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Representative image (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to introduce the all-new RAZR 3 as a successor to the brand's RAZR 5G foldable smartphone that was launched in 2020. In the latest development, the tech giant has revealed that the next-generation flagship handset will have Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The company's upcoming premium smartphone will also undergo major design changes.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Motorola resurrected its iconic RAZR brand in a futuristic, foldable avatar. The handset got the attention but its lacklustre hardware and eye-watering price-tag didn't result in good sales.

In 2020, we saw RAZR 5G but it too didn't do well. Now, Motorola is bringing major redesign and hardware upgrades to the RAZR 3 to rival Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Design and display It may have a 6.7-inch foldable screen

The Motorola RAZR 3 will have a revamped clamshell design with a foldable form-factor, a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, and a power-button embedded fingerprint reader. There will be a dual camera arrangement on the outer shell. The handset may bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ foldable display and a 3.0-inch secondary display. It is expected to arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colors.

Information A 32MP front-facing camera is expected

The Motorola RAZR 3 will sport dual cameras on the outside, that may include a 50MP primary lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. On the inside, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will power the device

The Motorola RAZR 3 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and may get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It should boot Android 12 and draw power from a nearly 3,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Key features What's new on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC?

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is based on TSMC's 4nm architecture and has 10% higher CPU performance and 30% improved power efficiency than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The chipset supports up to 60Hz, 4K display and up to 200MP cameras with 8K HDR video recording. It supports up to 16GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX Lossless, and Bluetooth LE Audio.

Information Motorola RAZR 3: Pricing and availability

The Motorola RAZR 3 is expected to cost around Rs. 1.2 lakh. The handset may be introduced in China by July-end or early August. It should arrive in India around October.