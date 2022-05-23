Technology

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G's European prices tipped; launch imminent

Written by Akash Pandey May 23, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G measures 8.8mm in thickness and weighs 195g (Photo credit: Samsung)

South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone in Europe. In the latest development, MySmartPrice has revealed the pricing of the handset in the Old Continent. According to its report, the device will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations, and its prices will begin at €179 (nearly Rs. 14,700) for the base 3GB/32GB model.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G was introduced in the US market as one of the most affordable 5G offerings by the brand back in December.

The device has recently been spotted on Google Play, hinting at its imminent launch in the European market.

Furthermore, it is also expected to arrive in India soon where it will join the existing 4G variant.

Design and display The handset bears a 90Hz LCD screen

The Galaxy A13 5G comes with a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup, paired with an LED flash. It offers a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, the handset measures 8.8mm in thickness and weighs 195g.

Information It has a 50MP main camera

The Galaxy A13 5G sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and two 2MP lenses for macro and depth purposes. On the front, it gets a 5MP selfie camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the device

The Galaxy A13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is offered in 4GB/64GB configuration. The Europe-specific model will feature up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 11 and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 15W charging. Connectivity options would include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the Galaxy A13 5G will cost €179 (nearly Rs. 14,700) for its 3GB/32GB variant. The 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB models will cost €209 (roughly Rs. 17,200) and €239 (around Rs. 19,600), respectively. It will come in Black, Blue, and White colors. (Source: MySmartPrice)