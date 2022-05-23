Technology

Redmi Note 11T Pro's specifications revealed ahead of launch

Written by Akash Pandey May 23, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Redmi Note 11T Pro will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is prepping up to launch its Redmi Note 11T Pro smartphone in China on May 24, alongside the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T. Ahead of the launch, several specifications of the device have been revealed online. According to the latest leaked information, the handset will get an LCD display, a triple rear camera setup, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the first quarter of 2022, Xiaomi managed to hold the fifth position with a smartphone market share of 14.9% in China.

The brand aims to strengthen its portfolio of handsets in the mid-range segment with the upcoming Redmi Note 11T line-up, which could also make its way to India later this year.

The upcoming series will rival mid-rangers from Samsung and Motorola.

Design and display The handset will have a 144Hz LCD display

The Redmi Note 11T Pro could sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout with slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera arrangement with an LED flash. The handset may bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The details regarding other display technicalities are unclear as of now.

Information It could get a 64MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11T Pro will have a triple rear camera setup, that may comprise a 64MP primary shooter and ultra-wide as well as macro/depth sensors. On the front, it will sport a single selfie snapper, the details of which have not been disclosed yet.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset will power the phone

The Redmi Note 11T Pro will be backed by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It may have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 and shall draw power from a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast-charging. For connectivity, the device should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11T Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 11T Pro in China will be revealed at the time of its launch in the country on May 24. It will break cover alongside the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ and Redmi Note 11T.