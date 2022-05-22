Realme Pad X 5G to debut on May 26
Realme is finally bringing its latest tablet, the Pad X 5G, to the Chinese market on May 26. The company has listed the product on its official website, revealing its design and key specifications. The tablet will pack a 120HZ QHD+ display and Snapdragon 870 processor. It will arrive in Neon, Blue, and Black shades, and shall get stylus support.
- Realme is broadening its presence across different product ranges, i.e., smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart TVs.
- The brand's latest teaser with the tagline "king of tablets," claims the Pad X to be the most premium and powerful tablet in its segment.
- The device is also expected to make its Indian debut in June where it will rival tablets from brands like Samsung and Apple.
Realme Pad X 5G will sport a sleek design with thin bezels, flat edges, and a right-aligned front camera when the tablet is held vertically. It shall get a single snapper on the rear panel. The tablet is expected to sport an 11-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will arrive in Neon, Blue, and Black color options.
The Realme Pad X 5G will have a single rear camera as well as only one front-facing selfie snapper. However, the details pertaining to their resolutions are unclear as of now.
The Realme Pad X 5G will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. It may arrive in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants. It is likely to boot the Android 12 operating system and draw power from an 8,360mAh battery that will have support for fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the tablet should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.
The Realme Pad X 5G is currently available for pre-order in China at ¥99,999 (around Rs. 60,900) and will be launched there on May 26. Rumor mills also suggest that the tablet will hit Indian shores in June.