Realme Pad X 5G to debut on May 26

Written by Akash Pandey May 22, 2022, 10:03 pm 2 min read

Realme Pad X 5G could measure 7.1mm in thickness (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme is finally bringing its latest tablet, the Pad X 5G, to the Chinese market on May 26. The company has listed the product on its official website, revealing its design and key specifications. The tablet will pack a 120HZ QHD+ display and Snapdragon 870 processor. It will arrive in Neon, Blue, and Black shades, and shall get stylus support.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is broadening its presence across different product ranges, i.e., smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart TVs.

The brand's latest teaser with the tagline "king of tablets," claims the Pad X to be the most premium and powerful tablet in its segment.

The device is also expected to make its Indian debut in June where it will rival tablets from brands like Samsung and Apple.

Design and display The tablet will have a 120Hz QHD+ display

Realme Pad X 5G will get stylus support (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme Pad X 5G will sport a sleek design with thin bezels, flat edges, and a right-aligned front camera when the tablet is held vertically. It shall get a single snapper on the rear panel. The tablet is expected to sport an 11-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will arrive in Neon, Blue, and Black color options.

Information It will sport single front and rear cameras

The Realme Pad X 5G will have a single rear camera as well as only one front-facing selfie snapper. However, the details pertaining to their resolutions are unclear as of now.

Internals A Snapdragon 870 SoC will power the product

The Realme Pad X 5G will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset. It may arrive in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants. It is likely to boot the Android 12 operating system and draw power from an 8,360mAh battery that will have support for fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the tablet should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme Pad X 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme Pad X 5G is currently available for pre-order in China at ¥99,999 (around Rs. 60,900) and will be launched there on May 26. Rumor mills also suggest that the tablet will hit Indian shores in June.