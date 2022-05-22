Technology

Vivo Y72t launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey May 22, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Vivo Y72t comes in three different shades (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has quietly launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Y72t, in China. The handset is a rebranded Y55s 5G with an LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The 5G-ready smartphone starts at CNY 1,399 (nearly Rs. 16,300) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the first quarter of 2022, Vivo has been ranked as the most popular smartphone brand in China with the highest market share.

A day ago, the brand announced its S-series smartphones, including the S15 and S15 Pro. Now, the Y72t is here to join the mid-range segment.

With the new Y-series smartphone, Vivo aims to take on rivals such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

Design and display The handset features a 60Hz LCD display

Vivo Y72t has a waterdrop notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is available in Interstellar Powder, Deep Sea Black, and Blue Sea colors. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 401ppi pixel density, and 92% screen-to-body ratio. It has a 9.17mm thickness and weighs around 200g.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera

Vivo Y72t houses a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the device

Vivo Y72t draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo Y72t: Pricing and availability

Vivo Y72t is priced at CNY 1,399 (nearly Rs. 16,300) for its 8GB/128GB base model and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for its 8GB/256GB configuration. The handset will be available for pre-order from Monday onward in China and go on sale at a later date.