Vivo Y72t launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Details here
Vivo has quietly launched its new mid-range smartphone, the Y72t, in China. The handset is a rebranded Y55s 5G with an LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The 5G-ready smartphone starts at CNY 1,399 (nearly Rs. 16,300) for its base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
- In the first quarter of 2022, Vivo has been ranked as the most popular smartphone brand in China with the highest market share.
- A day ago, the brand announced its S-series smartphones, including the S15 and S15 Pro. Now, the Y72t is here to join the mid-range segment.
- With the new Y-series smartphone, Vivo aims to take on rivals such as Samsung and Xiaomi.
Vivo Y72t has a waterdrop notch with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is available in Interstellar Powder, Deep Sea Black, and Blue Sea colors. The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 401ppi pixel density, and 92% screen-to-body ratio. It has a 9.17mm thickness and weighs around 200g.
Vivo Y72t houses a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for taking selfies and video calling.
Vivo Y72t draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Vivo Y72t is priced at CNY 1,399 (nearly Rs. 16,300) for its 8GB/128GB base model and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for its 8GB/256GB configuration. The handset will be available for pre-order from Monday onward in China and go on sale at a later date.