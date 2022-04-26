Technology

POCO M4 5G to launch in India on April 29

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 26, 2022

POCO M4 5G may pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO has officially revealed the launch date of its latest offering, the M4 5G, in India. The brand is all set to introduce the device in the country on April 29. It will reportedly be sold exclusively through Flipkart. The handset is tipped to pack an LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

After introducing the M4 Pro 5G back in February, POCO is now all set to bring the watered-down version, the M4 5G to India.

The recent tweet by the company suggests that it has primarily focused on the device's performance and design

The M4 5G will take on entry-level 5G handsets from rivals such as Samsung, Vivo, and OPPO.

Design and display The handset may offer a 90Hz LCD display

The POCO M4 5G is expected to feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a chunky, rectangular camera unit. It may arrive in Blue and Black color options. The handset could pack a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information It could sport a 50MP primary camera

The POCO M4 5G will have a dual rear camera setup that may comprise a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device might pack a 5MP selfie snapper.

Internals MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC likely to power the device

The POCO M4 5G may arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It could boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 and is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. For connectivity, the smartphone should include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information POCO M4 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the POCO M4 5G in India will be announced at the time of its launch on April 29. The device is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000.