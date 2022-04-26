Technology

Nokia G21 launched in India at Rs. 13,000: Check specifications

Nokia G21 launched in India at Rs. 13,000: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 26, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

The Nokia G21 packs up to 6GB of RAM (Photo credit: HMD Global)

HMD Global has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Nokia G21, in the Indian market. As for the key highlights, the device features a 90Hz display, a 50MP primary camera, a UNISOC T606 chipset, and a 5,050mAh battery with 18W charging. It is available for purchase from Nokia's official website, Amazon, and partner offline stores starting at Rs. 13,000 for its base variant.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Nokia G21 was introduced in the global market back in February. After teasers, the device has finally arrived in India as the successor to the G20 smartphone that was launched last year.

It takes on budget offerings from rivals such as Samsung, TECNO, Realme, and Infinix.

The budget-friendly handset comes with an improved display, camera, and battery life.

Design and display The handset packs a 90Hz LCD screen

The Nokia G21 has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear panel of the device houses a triple camera unit along with an LED flash. It is offered in Nordic Blue and Dusk color variants. The phone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has a 50MP main lens

The Nokia G21 offers a triple rear camera arrangement that consists of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper as well as depth lens. The front panel of the device has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals The device comes with a 5,050mAh battery

The Nokia G21 is backed by a UNISOC T606 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It also gets a dedicated card slot for memory expansion. The handset boots Android 11 and draws power from a 5,050mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia G21: Pricing and availability

The Nokia G21 starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB base configuration and has a price-tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The handset is available via Nokia's official website, Amazon, and partner offline stores.