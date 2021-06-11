Nokia C20 Plus, with dual rear cameras, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 11:15 am

Nokia C20 Plus announced in China

As its latest budget-friendly smartphone, HMD Global has introduced the Nokia C20 Plus model in China. It comes with a price-tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000). The handset has a 4,950mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, a UNISOC SC9863A processor, dual rear cameras, and support for Android 11 (Go edition) with two years of security updates. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is available in two color options

The Nokia C20 Plus features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a circular dual camera unit. There is no physical fingerprint scanner on offer for quick and safe login. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Ocean Blue and Graphite Black color options.

Information

There is an 8MP main camera

The Nokia C20 Plus has a dual rear camera unit, comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

An entry-level UNISOC processor powers the phone

The Nokia C20 Plus draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, combined with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and houses a 4,950mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Nokia C20 Plus: Pricing and availability

The Nokia C20 Plus is priced at CNY 699 (around Rs. 8,000) for the solo 3GB/32GB model. It is currently up for bookings in China and will go on sale starting June 16.