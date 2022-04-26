Technology

Micromax IN 2c launched in India at Rs. 8,500

Micromax IN 2c launched in India at Rs. 8,500

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 26, 2022, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Micromax IN 2c packs a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Micromax)

Micromax has introduced its latest IN-series budget smartphone, the IN 2c, in India. As for the key highlights, it packs an LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a UNISOC T610 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced at Rs. 8,500 and it will be up for grabs in Brown and Silver colors from May 1 onward via Micromax's online store and Flipkart.

Context Why does this story matter?

Micromax is adopting a commendable strategy to make a comeback. The brand is coming up with several new handsets every quarter, which focus mainly on the budget segment.

It has already introduced several 1-series devices. Now, the company is focusing on expanding its portfolio of 2-series handsets which includes the IN 2b and IN Note 2 models.

Design and display The handset offers an HD+ LCD screen

The Micromax IN 2c bears a waterdrop notch design with noticeable bezels. On the rear, it sports diagonal stripes with dual cameras and an LED flash. The handset is offered in Brown and Silver color variants. It packs a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 420-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has a 5MP front camera

The Micromax IN 2c has a dual rear camera unit comprising an 8MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals The device draws power from a 5,000mAh battery

The Micromax IN 2c is powered by a UNISOC T610 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a micro-SD card. It boots Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Micromax IN 2c: Pricing and availability

The Micromax IN 2c has a price-tag of 8,500 for its 3GB/32GB sole variant. It will go on sale via Micromax's official website and Flipkart from May 1 onward.