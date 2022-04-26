Technology

Everything about new PlayStation Plus subscription plans in India

Everything about new PlayStation Plus subscription plans in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Apr 26, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

The new PS Plus packages will be available from June 22 (Photo credit: Sony PlayStation)

Sony's PlayStation Plus gaming subscription service has announced three new tiers in India named, Essential, Extra, and Deluxe. They will be up for purchase here from June 22 onward, and their prices will start at Rs. 499 per month. Notably, gamers who have subscribed to the existing PS Plus service will be able to access the Essential tier.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sony recently revamped its PlayStation Plus service so that it can take Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass head-on.

Those who buy the new tiers will be able to access a library comprising hundreds of new as well as classic games. It comprises titles such as God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding.

These packages should attract a lot of gamers in our country.

Tier #1 PlayStation Plus Essential will offer online multiplayer access

The Essential package will be almost identical to the current PS Plus subscription. Subscribers will get two monthly games, discounts, store their save files on the cloud, and access to the online multiplayer facility. The tier will cost Rs. 499 for one month and Rs. 1,199 for three months. If you want it for a year, be ready to pay Rs. 2,999.

Information PlayStation Plus Extra users will get 400 downloadable games

The PS Plus Extra will offer up to 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games, in addition to all the benefits of the Essential pack. It will cost Rs. 749 for one month, Rs. 1,999 for three months, and Rs. 4,999 for 12 months.

Tier #3 PlayStation Plus Deluxe will offer time-limited game trials

PlayStation Plus Deluxe users will be able to avail time-limited game trials, PSP, PlayStation, and PS2 games. All the benefits of Essential and Extra tiers will be offered too. This will be the costliest pack in our country, starting at Rs. 849 per month. For three and 12 months, subscribers will have to pay Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 5,749, respectively.