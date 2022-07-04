Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra launched: Check specifications, prices
Xiaomi has unveiled its 12S series of smartphones in China. The range includes the 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra models. The flagship devices flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display, LEICA-engineered triple rear cameras, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and up to 120W fast-charging support. The 12S series starts at CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 43,600) and goes up to CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 82,000).
- Xiaomi has finally taken the curtains off its 12S series after weeks of rumors and leaks.
- The 12S and 12S Pro are upgraded versions of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, whereas the top-end 12S Ultra arrives as the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra.
- The new smartphones look promising on paper and rival flagships from Samsung, Vivo, Apple, OPPO and OnePlus.
The 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra feature a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 12S features a 6.28-inch, Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100-nits of peak brightness. The 12S Pro and 12S Ultra feature a 6.73-inch, 2K LPTO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. The latter also supports Dolby Vision.
The vanilla 12S offers a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP portrait snapper. The 12S Pro has a similar setup but with 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto lenses. The 12S Ultra packs a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX989 1.0-inch sensor and 48MP ultra-wide as well as periscope cameras. On the front, the trio gets a 32MP selfie shooter.
The 12S series is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The vanilla 12S has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging, while the 12S Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. The 12S Ultra gets a 4,860mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. All the models support 50W wireless fast-charging as well.
The 12S ranges between CNY 3,699-5,199 (nearly Rs. 43,600-61,300). The 12S Pro is priced between CNY 4,699-5,899 (roughly Rs. 55,400-69,600) for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 models. It is also offered with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC starting at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 47,150). Finally, the top-of-the-line 12S Ultra will retail between CNY 5,999-6,999 (around Rs. 70,700-82,500), depending on the configuration.