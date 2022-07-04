Technology

Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, 12S Ultra launched: Check specifications, prices

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 04, 2022, 08:01 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has IP68 protection and 3D cooling system (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has unveiled its 12S series of smartphones in China. The range includes the 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra models. The flagship devices flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display, LEICA-engineered triple rear cameras, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and up to 120W fast-charging support. The 12S series starts at CNY 3,699 (nearly Rs. 43,600) and goes up to CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 82,000).

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi has finally taken the curtains off its 12S series after weeks of rumors and leaks.

The 12S and 12S Pro are upgraded versions of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, whereas the top-end 12S Ultra arrives as the successor to the Mi 11 Ultra.

The new smartphones look promising on paper and rival flagships from Samsung, Vivo, Apple, OPPO and OnePlus.

Design and display The 12S series features a 120Hz AMOLED display

The 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra feature a punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 12S features a 6.28-inch, Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,100-nits of peak brightness. The 12S Pro and 12S Ultra feature a 6.73-inch, 2K LPTO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,500-nits of peak brightness. The latter also supports Dolby Vision.

Cameras The 12S Ultra sports a 1.0-inch main sensor

The vanilla 12S offers a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP portrait snapper. The 12S Pro has a similar setup but with 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto lenses. The 12S Ultra packs a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX989 1.0-inch sensor and 48MP ultra-wide as well as periscope cameras. On the front, the trio gets a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals The line-up is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The 12S series is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The vanilla 12S has a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging, while the 12S Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. The 12S Ultra gets a 4,860mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. All the models support 50W wireless fast-charging as well.

Pocket-pinch Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra: Pricing

The 12S ranges between CNY 3,699-5,199 (nearly Rs. 43,600-61,300). The 12S Pro is priced between CNY 4,699-5,899 (roughly Rs. 55,400-69,600) for the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 models. It is also offered with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC starting at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 47,150). Finally, the top-of-the-line 12S Ultra will retail between CNY 5,999-6,999 (around Rs. 70,700-82,500), depending on the configuration.