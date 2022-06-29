Technology

Xiaomi 12S Ultra will feature 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 29, 2022, 05:59 pm 2 min read

The previously rumored 12 Ultra is likely the 12S Ultra (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @ZoutonUs)

Xiaomi's 12S series has been confirmed to debut in China on July 4. In the latest development, the brand has revealed the sensor details of the top-tier 12S Ultra model. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be the first handset to feature a 1.0-inch Sony IMX989 custom sensor. After the device's launch, the sensor will be offered to other OEMs.

Context Why does this story matter?

It seems like Xiaomi is ready to take on Apple and Samsung in the photography game where the two companies have established themselves rather well.

With the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi did up the ante but now, with the upcoming 12S Ultra, the company may even set some new benchmarks for rivals to match.

Collective efforts Xiaomi and Sony have co-developed the IMX989 sensor

Xiaomi and Sony have co-developed the 1.0-inch IMX989 sensor. The former's camera team took part in the specification, design, and verification processes related to the IMX989 sensor. The development cost of the sensor was $15 million (nearly Rs. 118.5 crores), which was shared by Xiaomi and Sony. The massive sensor will capture more light and allow for sharper as well as more detailed images.

Face-off Xiaomi 12S Ultra v/s iPhone 13 Pro Max: Camera comparison

The IMX989 is Sony's largest mobile phone camera sensor to date. But how does it compare against leading cameras? Compared to iPhone 13 Pro Max's main sensor, it will have a 172% larger photosensitive area, 76% increased photosensitive capacity, 32.5% faster shutter speed, and 11% increased start-up speed. On the 12S Ultra, the IMX989 will also benefit from LEICA's lenses and Xiaomi imaging algorithms.

Overview Xiaomi 12S Ultra: The rumored specifications and features

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The device will boot Android 12-based MIUI 13 based. It could house a 4,800mAh battery with 67W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging. The LEICA-engineered rear camera setup may include a 50MP primary snapper and 48MP ultra-wide and telephoto lenses.