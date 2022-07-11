Technology

Here's how you can read deleted WhatsApp messages

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 11, 2022, 04:07 pm 2 min read

Sent messages can currently be deleted in just over an hour (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp not only allows users to send messages but also delete them. This is great for the sender especially if something is sent accidentally. However, the receiver might be annoyed at being unable to see the deleted content. Thankfully, there are third-party applications like 'Get Deleted Messages' that can be used to read deleted texts. Let us tell you how to use it.

Context Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is working on several new features, including the ability to use the app on multiple devices simultaneously, hiding online indicator, and avatars for video calls.

However, the ability to see deleted texts remains unavailable, at least officially.

But we all know the internet has many tricks up its sleeve, especially for Android users and 'Get Deleted Messages' is just one of them.

Details The application can only be used on Android devices

The 'Get Deleted Messages' app helps the user in reading deleted WhatsApp messages and media. It is available on the Google Play Store and is only meant for Android users. Whenever the sender deletes a message on WhatsApp, 'Get Deleted Messages' send a notification to the receiver. The person can then open the app to check the content.

Method What are the steps for using the app?

First head to the Google Play Store and download the 'Get Deleted Messages' application from there. Next, you have to provide certain permissions to the app. These permissions are required so that the app can run in the background. Once it is set up, the app will read the messages from your notifications. Open it so that you can read the deleted ones.

Information WhatsApp will soon allow message deletion after 2 days

The current time limit for deleting sent messages stands at one hour, eight minutes, and 16 seconds. WhatsApp is working to raise it to two days and 12 hours (60 hours). The new time limit is reflected in Android beta version 2.22.15.8.