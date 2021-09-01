Telegram 8.0: Unlimited participants in video calls, Trending Stickers, more

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 01, 2021, 05:07 pm

Telegram has introduced new features such as Flexible Forwarding, unlimited group video calls

While WhatsApp is excruciatingly slow in bringing new features, rival messaging service Telegram introduces novel, exciting features quite often. In the same vein, Telegram has brought a major update that allows group video calls and live streams in a channel to have an unlimited number of participants. The latest update has already begun rolling out to Android users around the world.

Headline features

Now, everyone in a channel can attend Telegram group calls

In Telegram's latest update bearing version number 8.0, the biggest change is the ability to enjoy group video calls with an unlimited number of attendees. This means that everyone in a channel will be able to join an ongoing group video call, irrespective of the number of members the channel has. Live Streams also support unlimited viewers now.

Convenience

You aren't compelled to forward messages as you received them

The other major change has been named "Flexible Forwarding". Using this, whenever you select messages and tap Forward Message above the message bar, Telegram shows you how the messages will look like for the intended recipient. You can now customize the message by hiding the sender's name and hiding captions for media messages. You can also deselect messages and change the recipient.

Improvements

It's now easier to read unread messages on one-to-many channels

Up next, Telegram has made it easier to scroll through channels you follow without going back to your chat list. Called "Jump to Next Channel," the feature uses a pull-up gesture to open the next channel with unread messages after you're done scrolling through the unread messages on the channel currently open. The feature was introduced since there are millions of one-to-many Telegram channels.

Trending

Further, you can easily find trending stickers on Telegram

Lastly, Telegram version 8.0 has a new feature called "Trending Stickers" which lets users find sticker packs that are popular among other users of the app. Trending stickers are shown above the frequently used stickers on the app's sticker picker menu. Animated emojis and an unread counter for comment threads on Telegram channel posts have also been introduced.