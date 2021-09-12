WhatsApp could soon get voice message transcription feature on iOS

WhatsApp’s voice message transcription feature could be in development for iOS devices

WhatsApp recently added support for end-to-end encryption of chat backups. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging service could offer a transcription feature for voice messages. This feature has been spotted under development by beta testers and was first reported by the reputed WhatsApp feature tracking website WABetaInfo. The voice messages reportedly won't be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook but would be transcribed by the iPhone manufacturer.

Options

The feature was spotted in development by an anonymous tester

You could possibly transcribe voice messages received on WhatsApp using a third-party app. However, they could be a bit inaccurate and could cost you your privacy. A new first-party option reported to be in the works was spotted by an anonymous tester who informed that the feature is under development. A preview isn't available to the general public but some details are known.

Apple helps out

Feature will be optional, transcription won't link to your identity

According to WABetaInfo, the transcription service will be provided by Apple and your voice messages will also help the company improve its speech recognition technology. Interestingly, the report claimed that the transcription won't be linked to your identity. And the feature is optional, requiring special permission for iOS users. Once you consent to allow WhatsApp to access speech recognition, you can transcribe voice messages.

How it works

Copy of transcript will be saved locally for future use

You can open a new "Transcript" section for each voice message. Here, you'll be able to see a speech-to-text transcript of the audio recording alongside timestamps for lines. When you transcribe a message for the first time, its transcription would be saved locally in the WhatsApp database. This helps avoid the need for a retranscription when you revisit a file that's been already transcribed.

Release timeline

Will the feature ever come to WhatsApp for Android?

This feature is reported to be in the pipeline on iOS and could be included in an upcoming beta build. However, there is no news on if and when the feature would be available for Android users. The uncertainty arises because WhatsApp probably cannot rely on Apple's transcription service for catering to Android users and would have to look for alternatives.