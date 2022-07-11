Technology

#DealOfTheDay: This robotic vacuum cleaner is cheaper by Rs. 45,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 11, 2022, 03:44 pm 2 min read

The ECOVACS DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaner "U2 PRO" supports MAX+ MODE to boost suction power to approximately 2.5 times. (Photo credit: ECOVACS)

Amazon's best-seller ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO robotic vacuum cleaner is currently available for purchase with a massive discount. In fact, with this deal, you can get one for under Rs. 20,000. A robotic vacuum cleaner is a great appliance for those who find it difficult to perform cleaning chores because of their professional lives, socialising, cooking, or other reasons.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO bears a price tag of Rs. 61,900. However, it is currently retailing via Amazon at Rs. 16,900, which translates to a discount of Rs. 45,000. Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on selected cards such as the Bajaj Finserv EMI card and Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Application The vacuum cleaner comes with a three-layer dust filtration system

The ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO is a 2-in-1 device that vacuums and mops in one go. It offers a three-layer dust filtration system and comes with a 300ml water tank that covers over 2,000 square feet of area for mopping. The device houses an 800ml dust bin and features a tangle-free brush to handle dust, debris, pet hair, and other garbage.

Features It is equipped with smart home integration

The ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO robotic vacuum cleaner follows a systematic cleaning pattern with a back-and-forth movement for thorough cleansing when set on the "Hard Floor" mode with the mopping plate attached. It supports app connectivity to allow users to schedule or monitor the current cleaning status via their smartphones. The device features smart home integration with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Efficiency It provides 2.5 hours of run-time per charge

The ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO packs a 3,200mAh battery which is good for 2.5 hours of run-time per charge. The device can automatically return to its docking station when running low on charge. It comes with "Stair Safety" sensors to detect drop-offs, an "Anti-Collision" feature to avoid obstacles, and "Voice Reporting" to deliver real-time updates regarding cleaning.