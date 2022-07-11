Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 11 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 11, 2022, 10:41 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX can only be accessed by Android users (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play online battle royale game that is available in India on Android. The game offers a vast number of daily rewards such as costumes, weapons, supplies, crates, and more. These goodies can help players improve their rankings on the scoreboard. They can be unlocked using real money or via redeemable codes for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena had introduced Free Fire MAX in India last September as a high-resolution version of Free Fire.

The game has gained widespread popularity across the nation since its release and continues to be one of the most downloaded battle royale games.

Developers of the game consistently add reward schemes to keep the gameplay enthralling for the players.

Details Codes are valid for a limited duration

For today i.e. July 11, the 12-digit alphanumeric codes of Free Fire MAX can help players obtain mysterious rewards such as loot crates, emotes, diamonds, weapons, costumes, gloo walls, and more. The codes can be redeemed via the rewards redemption website. They can be accessed only by the players using Indian servers. Also, they are valid for 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here is the list of codes for July 11

A player can redeem a particular code only once and today's codes are mentioned below. FV23-BE4N-R5JR, F9YH-IB87-V6UC, FD64-XR6F-6VB3, N4JR-5TIG-YH8A 76VT-5C3D-FSE7, FVB3-N4K5-O6TY, H9ZI-B7JG-O9F8, FX6S-A5Q2-F12G FHEJ-4R3X-O9BQ, F76C-5BRS-FE8H, FF7MUY4ME6SC, GCNVA2PDRGRZ 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, B3G7A22TWDR7X, WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Instructions How to redeem the alphanumeric codes?

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Login to your account using Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Fill in the code into the text box appearing on the website. Now click on the 'Confirm' button and then tap 'Ok.' Once the code is redeemed, you can collect the reward from the game's mail section.