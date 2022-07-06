Lifestyle

Traveling to Europe on a budget? Explore the Balkans

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 06, 2022, 12:56 pm 2 min read

Plan your trip to the Balkans to visit these incredible places (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Balkans is an area in southeastern Europe with different geographical and historical definitions. The region is named after the Balkan Mountains in Bulgaria. Also known as the Balkan Peninsula, the region comprises these countries - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia. You'll find some of the best scenery in Europe in the Balkans.

Croatia Dubrovnik

If you've watched The Game of Thrones, this is King's Landing! The place is known for the distinctive Old Town, which is fortified by stone walls from the 16th century. Dubrovnik is a picturesque coastal city with terracotta rooftops, tall cliff edges, and medieval architecture. The best way to explore the city and the Adriatic sea coastline is on foot.

Slovenia Bled

Bled is a town on Lake Bled, in Slovenia. The glacial lake attracts tourists from all over the world, for being the only lake that has an island with a church in the middle. The iconic Bled Castle is perched on a rock overlooking the lake. The town is also known in Slovenia for its vanilla and cream pastry. Foodies, there you go!

Albania Berat

Berat was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008 for the city's unique style of architecture. Located in the south of Albania, it is surrounded by mountains and hills and is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cities in the country. Explore the city to witness the incredible churches, beautiful mosques decorated with murals and frescos, and picturesque Ottoman houses.

Greece Meteora

Meteora is a huge rock formation in central Greece. It is near the town of Kalabaka in Thessaly. As part of the UNESCO World Heritage List, the name of the region means "lofty," "elevated," and is etymologically connected to meteor. Travelers here can go hiking, paragliding, rock climbing, and also watch breathtaking sunsets and sunrises. Photographers would love this one-of-a-kind landscape.

Macedonia Ohrid

Ohrid is a treasure trove for travelers for its Instagram-worthy scenery. Lake Ohrid is also the oldest lake in Europe, believed to be 1.36 million years old! The city of Ohrid once had 365 churches, and was referred to as the "Jerusalem of the Balkans". The city is as pretty as a postcard! Home to beautiful houses and monuments Ohrid thrives on tourism.